Henry’s Smokehouse Opens Its Doors: Lancashire’s Newest Pub & Grill

Share Tweet Share Email

Henry’s Smokehouse, a new family-run pub and grill in Kirkham, has officially opened its doors for business in Lancashire today (February 2). The restaurant, located at the former Black Valais site in Kirkham, is now open to the public, bringing a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire.

The brand new concept and US inspired menu comes from the team behind The Ship in Elswick, including consultation from chef Adam James Bennett, known for his experience under Marco Pierre White and as the private chef for the Moroccan King.

The spacious restaurant, spanning 15,000 square feet, currently holds indoor capacity for up to 100 people, with plans to expand into the garden and launch a coffee shop, during the summer months. The new establishment has contributed to the creation of more than 20 new jobs, providing a boost to the local Kirkham community.

The menu, inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Louisiana and Texas, consists of a unique Brisket, which will be included in several dishes including the Dry Aged Beef Brisket lightly sauced in bourbon and barbeque, and the Smoked Brisket Banquette which can be ordered for groups of 12-16 people.

Lee Hughes, founder of Henry’s Smokehouse, commented: “The concept of Henry’s Smokehouse has been in the works for a while now. After driving past the site almost everyday, I saw the potential of rescuing this closed down shell of a pub and turning it into something new and exciting. We have been working hard to bring the former Black Valais back to life and we are looking forward to finally being able to open our doors to the public next month.

“After being inspired by the southern US flavours, we have worked hard on the menu to bring something new to the region, and we’re particularly excited about our in-house dry-ager.

“The venue has some great potential, and we are looking forward to developing the concept and launching some exciting new additions over the coming months.”