Hilton London Wembley Adds Volunteering To Its Services

Staff at Hilton London Wembley are showcasing their continued dedication to duty, by volunteering to support the local COVID-19 vaccination programme.

When the London Borough of Brent and North West London Health & Care Partnership announced plans for Wembley to be the site of the capital’s second mass vaccination unit, it also put out a call for volunteers.

Staff at the hotel, along with general manager, Meredith Bevan, didn’t hesitate to come forward and offer their support. While the team members are usually working towards the perfect customer experience, they are currently using this commitment to support the NHS and their local community.

Meredith Bevan, general manager, Hilton London Wembley said: “We have around 38 team members working on different shifts to help get people vaccinated as smoothly as possible.”

“We are working as human signage to show people where they need to go, verifying the appointments and basically anything at all we can do to help,”

he said.

“It’s really important that there are volunteers who can give reassurance and support. Many of the people being vaccinated in the first instance are old and frail and may not have been out of their homes for the best part of a year.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to be there and do our bit to help ensure that the unit can keep on track with its plans to vaccinate people as quickly as possible.”

The hotel has adapted to managing the safety and security of both guests and team members with the Hilton CleanStay program, an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection.

This has enabled the hotel to successfully host 26 different bubble groups for elite athletes and the entertainment industry since it reopened on the 6 July 2020. At the same time Hilton London Wembley has also been hosting NHS workers at the hotel, who need to be close to the vaccination centre.

Further information about volunteering is available at https://www.england.nhs.uk/participation/get-involved/volunteering/