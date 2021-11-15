H&L: Claims for VAT Overpayments Could Soar in the Run Up to Christmas

Pub and restaurant businesses have faced a perfect storm of challenges during the pandemic.At a time when factors such as staff shortages, rising costs and rising wage bills are impacting profitability across the sector, customer ‘no-shows’ can have a significant impact on the financial performance of a pub or restaurant business.

As a result, many have introduced booking fees and cancellation charges for customers, with the aim of discouraging such behaviour and protecting their business model.This has led to many introducing booking fees and/or cancellation charges, in order to cover their costs in case of customers not turning up.

However, confusion around the VAT treatment of such transactions could mean many businesses are not accounting for VAT correctly.This could lead to an increase in errors on VAT returns and the need for corrections and possible claims for VAT overpayments in the run up to Christmas. So, what do businesses in the hospitality and leisure (H&L) sector need to know?

It’s important to be aware that from a VAT perspective, booking fees and cancellation charges are treated very differently. Confusion in this area could see companies not accounting for VAT correctly, impacts on cashflow or even HMRC investigations in the months ahead, leading to possible penalties, interest and additional costs.

To properly understand the differences in the VAT treatment of these two types of transactions, business owners need to understand howVAT legislation has evolved.Value-added tax is usually charged whenever there is a transaction of goods or services. However, it does not apply if the payment is deemed to be a compensation payment.A cancellation charge would fall into this category, but a booking fee would not.This is because a deposit, if it is non-returnable, is viewed as an advance payment for supply.

When introducing booking fees or cancellation charges, it’s vital that businesses make it clear to customers from the outset what kind of transaction they are making.They should also ensure they have enough evidence