Hospitality Action Appoints Employee Benefits Advisor To Aid Industry Support

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality Action has partnered with Savoy Educational Trust to introduce a new benefits advisor role to support hospitality workers.

Suad Hersi joins Hospitality Action as a benefits advisor who will focus on educating hospitality professionals about their entitlements, providing personalised guidance and helping them navigate the often-complex government and corporate benefit schemes.

The appointment comes as Hospitality Action looks to further ensure that hospitality workers have access to the additional, readily available financial support that many don’t realise they are entitled to, helping them uncover vital benefits and entitlements that often go unnoticed. The hospitality industry, which employs more than four million across the UK, has faced significant challenges in recent years, including growing mental health struggles exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, so accessing every penny of support is vital.

Suad joins with a wealth of experience in the benefits sector, most recently working with Gateway Housing Association, and previously Cardiff Council and other charities advocating for those on low incomes by predominantly helping ensure they accessed the benefits to which they were entitled, assisting with appeals and securing extra support which is often missed. This new role will help to enable workers to secure financial support for everything from tax credits to pension plans and disability allowances, significantly improving their financial wellbeing and in turn their mental health.

Funded by the Savoy Educational Trust, in the six months since joining Hospitality Action, through tailored advice and expert support, Suad has already successfully matched over £150,000 worth of benefits with individuals working in, or retired from, the hospitality sector making a tangible difference to their lives.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action said:

“We’ve seen very quickly the positive impact that personalised benefits advice can have on hospitality workers. It can be a minefield leaving many not knowing where or how to start. Financial assistance is one of the biggest areas of support that hospitality workers ask for when they contact us, and we’re proud to offer a service that helps ensure they can access invaluable support to which they are entitled. In partnership with the Savoy Educational Trust, we are helping to break down the barriers to accessing these vital benefits, improving the lives of those who are, and have been, the backbone of our industry.”

Angela Maher FIH, Chief Executive of the Savoy Educational Trust said;

“The Savoy Educational Trust is proud to support initiatives that empower hospitality workers to build sustainable careers. Many in the sector work part-time or have additional responsibilities, such as caring for family members, and access to support like tax credits and other benefits can be vital in helping them retain gainful employment. The introduction of the Benefits Advisor role at Hospitality Action is a valuable step in ensuring more workers receive the financial support they are entitled to, fostering stability and longevity within the industry.”