Headline Sporting Occasions Continue To Be Key Footfall Drivers In Britain And Ireland

Share Post Share Email

Western Europe is gearing up for the excitement of the rugby 6 Nations tournament. Scrumming down from January 31st, this sporting event attracts not only fans, but also big opportunities for driving sales for suppliers and operators in the On Premise.

CGA by NIQ’s consumer research reveals that live sports have remained a resilient driver of footfall across Great Britain and Ireland’s On Premise, despite cost-of-living pressures effecting consumer visitation frequency and behaviours.

Sports occasions saw the most visitation frequency growth in Ireland, up by +3pp compared to the previous year, and were the only growth occasion in Great Britain, also at +3pp.

Football leads the way as the top sport for On Premise occasions in both markets, followed by rugby, with national preferences diversifying from there.

Consumers drawn to sporting events are among the highest-spending and most engaged visitors in the On Premise, making this segment especially valuable.

For all these reasons, drinks brands, suppliers and venue operators can position themselves at the forefront of this occasion by understanding these patterns – and acting on them.

Consumers in Britain and Ireland share many similarities in their approach to live sports. All the same, subtle differences call for localised strategies, because one plan doesn’t fit all. This includes:

In Ireland, atmosphere (50%) ranks as the top factor for choosing a venue, followed by convenience (35%) and value for money (31%). Whereas in Great Britain, value for money (41%) is a higher priority, coming in second after atmosphere (45%).

In Ireland, lager was the big winner last year with 42% of consumers ordering the beer when out to watch live sports. Unsurprisingly, this was followed by more LADs (Long alcoholic drinks) stout (25%) which experienced a growth of +5pp vs 2023, and cider (19%). Rugby watching visitors in Britain followed similar trends, with LADs coming out on top.

There’s opportunity for spirits to diversify the sporting occasion that shouldn’t be ignored. 32% of consumers in GB choose spirits and 10% drink cocktails when out to watch live sports. In Ireland spirits consumers order an average of 3 drinks while watching live sports. Vodka tops the category table on both sides of the Irish sea, while Irish whiskies unsurprisingly score high with patriotic Irish sports fans.

Consumers in both markets are most influenced by price when deciding what to drink, followed by availability of their favourite brands. Additionally, OPUS Ireland insights demonstrated 56% of Irish sports consumers are likely to pay more for a better-quality drink, over-indexing by +4pp versus the average Irish consumer. This celebratory spirit offers a compelling window for premiumisation.

The fact live sports continues to buck economic uncertainty and the cost of living crisis represents a unique opportunity for brands to align with consumer needs by focusing on:

Collaboration – Operators and supplier relationships are vital for delivering activations sports fans are excited to invest their hard-earned pounds and Euros in.

Atmosphere – Vibrant, inclusive environments are essential for drawing in diverse consumer groups.

Expanded drinks menu – The wet-led venues sports enthusiasts favour for live sports viewing can broaden appeal with enticing spirit and cocktail options alongside traditional beers and ciders.

Venues and suppliers that can align themselves with the upcoming 6 Nations tournament and craft compelling promotions and activations will get a big competitive advantage in the weeks ahead. Understanding sales patterns and consumers’ preferences will be key to capitalising on big sporting occasions—not just during the Six Nations but throughout the year.

CGA by NIQ’s UK and Ireland client services director Phillip Montgomery said:

“Sporting occasions aren’t just a welcome spike in footfall for key industry stakeholders, they’re a chance for brands and venues to build lasting loyalty beyond the final whistle. But optimisation calls for a deeper understanding of local market insights to leverage audience motivations with tailored offerings. With the right strategy, live sports have become both a revenue driver and a brand-building opportunity with unmatched potential.”