Hospitality Action’s 2025 Winter Auction Unveils Unforgettable Experiences

This festive season, give the gift of an unforgettable experience while supporting a vital cause as industry charity Hospitality Action launches its much-loved Winter Online Auction for 2025.

Running from 10am on 19 November to 2pm on 3 December, the auction offers the chance to bid on exclusive experiences, luxurious stays and indulgent dining – the perfect Christmas presents for loved ones, or a treat for yourself.

This year’s eight star lots include:

• A seven-night all-inclusive Antigua escape – Royal Suite stay for two at St James’s Club

• Sea Containers London stay and OXO Tower Tasting Menu for two

• Weekend escape at St Ermin’s, London – Two-night weekend stay for two in a Deluxe room

• Chef at Home experience – Private dinner for eight by Chef Paul Leonard

• 3-Michelin-star dining – Three-course lunch or dinner for two at The Waterside Inn, Berkshire

• Overnight stay and dinner for two at Seaham Hall, County Durham

• Junior Suite stay and Michelin dinner for two at Whatley Manor, Cotswolds

• The Ritz, London – Seven-course dinner with wine pairing for four

In addition, a £10 raffle offers the chance to win an overnight stay for two at The Montague on the Gardens, London.

All funds raised will go directly to Hospitality Action, the leading charity supporting hospitality professionals across the UK who are facing financial and mental wellbeing challenges. With the rising cost of living continuing to affect workers in the sector, many are struggling to make ends meet, particularly during the festive period, and that’s where Hospitality Action come in.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action, said:

“The Winter Online Auction is one of our favourite annual events. It’s a wonderful way for supporters to enjoy something special while making a real difference to those in hospitality who are struggling. This winter, many of our colleagues face tough choices often between heating, eating and paying bills. Every bid helps us provide the lifeline they need, so please help us to make a difference this Christmas.”

With over 40 auction lots on offer bid generously and support those who make our hospitality experiences so special.

The Winter Auction opens at 10 am, Wednesday 19 November and closes at 2 pm, Wednesday 3 December 2025.

Browse and bid on the incredible prizes here: https://app.galabid.com/wow2025/items