Hospitality – An Open Letter To Welcome Back Our Customers

Hospitality trade body UKHospitality has written an open letter to customers ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled reopening of businesses.

The letter makes customers aware of the measures that businesses will have implemented in order to deliver a safe reopening as well as any changes customers should expect to notice.

It also highlights how customers can play their part to ensure that reopening is safe, successful and enjoyable.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “It would be an understatement to say the past few months have been a challenge for our sector. Venues in England are very excited to be welcoming back customers from the 4th, but clearly that is also going to present some challenges.

“Businesses are conscious of the important role they will play in ensuring the safety of staff and customers, as much as they are aware that they are likely still not out of the woods economically. It is vital that this reopening is safe, successful and helps to imbue confidence among customers.

“Our customers also have a huge role to play – success depends on cooperation. Everything must run as smoothly as possible in order to ensure that everyone is kept safe and any further potential closures, which nobody wants and could be terminal for some of our favourite venues, are avoided.

“We hope that our open letter will give customers clarity about what to expect of venues and what is expected of them. We want to reassure them that every effort is being made to make sure their visit to a pub, café or restaurant will be the best it can possibly be.”

The letter can be viewed here www.catererlicensee.com/Letter_to_customers_4Jul20_final.pdf