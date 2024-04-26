Casual Dining Awards 2024 Announce Winners Of UK’s Best Restaurants, Pubs & Bars

Share Tweet Share Email

Dishoom, Loungers, Pizza Pilgrims, Mission Mars and wagamama were revealed as some of the UK’s best restaurants, pubs and bars at the 7th annual Casual Dining Awards last night (25th April) at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.

Hawksmoor, Nando’s, Bill’s, Brightside, Blacklock, Caravan, Bundobust, All Bar One, Albert’s Schloss and Inamo were among the other leading brands who took home prestigious awards. These covered everything from New Concept of the Year and Sustainable Operator to Employer of the Year and Menu Innovation.

Stephen Herring, Event Manager of the Casual Dining Awards & the Casual Dining show, says: “The Casual Dining Awards surpassed all expectations. It provided an excellent platform for the dynamic, passionate, and innovative operators in this industry to unite and celebrate their achievements. It is inspiring to see the drive and commitment within this resilient sector. Thank you to the sponsors, judges, nominees and congratulations to all the deserving winners!”

Thomas Heier, the CEO of wagamama commented “The Casual Dining Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and achievements across the industry. It is important to celebrate the consistent hard work and dedication that goes into growing and developing the hospitality sector at our industry awards.”

Jane O’Riordan, chair of Caravan, Turtle Bay and Red Engine, received the prestigious Special Award for her extraordinary contribution and commitment to the casual dining industry.

O’Riordan is also the chair of the innovation working group within the government’s Hospitality Sector Council to help encourage change through new processes and increase productivity. Previous winners include Mark McCulloch, founder of Hospitality Rising, Peter Martin, founder of Peach 20/20, and Kate Nicholls OBE, Chief Executive, UKHospitality.

James & Thom Elliot, founders of Pizza Pilgrims, were popular winners of the Trailblazer of the Year Award (sponsored by Uber Eats). They had an evening to remember also picking up awards for Restaurant Brand of the Year (20-50 sites) and Brand Marketing of the Year.

The Casual Dining Awards winners in full:

• Special Award-Jane O’Riordan

• Trailblazer of the Year – James & Thom Elliot

• Legendary Brand – All Bar One

• New Concept of the Year – Brightside

• Opening of the Year – Caravan – Covent Garden

• Sustainable Operator – Hawksmoor

• Employer of the Year (1-49 sites) – Dishoom

• Employer of the Year (50+ sites) – Nando’s

• Menu Innovation (1-25 sites) -Bundobust

• Menu Innovation (26+ sites) – wagamama

• Brand Marketing of the Year – Pizza Pilgrims

• Best Use of Technology – Inamo

• Best Designed Site of the Year – Faber-Hammersmith with Natalie Waldron Design

• Best Family Dining Experience – Bill’s

• Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (1-49 sites) – Albert’s Schloss

• Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (50+ sites) – Lounge

• Restaurant Brand of the Year (1-19 sites) – Blacklock

• Restaurant Brand of the Year (20-50 sites) – Pizza Pilgrims

• Restaurant Brand of the Year (51+ sites) – wagamama

• Casual Dining Group of the Year – Mission Mars