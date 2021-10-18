Hospitality Apprenticeship Week October 18-22 is Here

The hospitality industry is looking for people who want to begin an exciting, lifelong career in which no two days are the same. Hospitality Apprenticeships Week 2021, taking place from 18 to 22 October 2021 aims to showcase the range of apprenticeships available across a diverse range of hospitality businesses and launches alongside the first ever hospitality apprenticeships hub, hosted by the industry support platform CareerScope.

https://careerscope.uk.net/apprenticeships/

The CareerScope hub is a one stop shop for careers advice and apprenticeship opportunities, with thousands of live roles, as well as sector pathway guides and case studies.

This year’s Hospitality Apprenticeship Week campaign is called ‘more than a job’. Current apprentices, former apprentices and employers alike are using the hashtag #MoreThanAJob on social media to inspire potential recruits about the breadth of roles and development opportunities hospitality can offer, as well as to showcase their brand and current apprenticeship vacancies.

There is a different theme each day during Hospitality Apprenticeships Week showing the different career pathways available. They are:

Monday – hospitality and apprenticeships – busting the myths

Tuesday – hospitality job roles: chef

Wednesday – hospitality job roles: front of house

Thursday – hospitality job roles: supervisors and management

Friday – Join us: be part of our team

The campaign has been developed by the Hospitality Apprenticeships Steering Group, which is made up of some of the industry’s biggest employers, training providers, key industry trade bodies and government representatives in the UK.

Chris Gamm, chief executive of hospitality charity, Springboard, one of the organisations behind the campaign and the CareerScope hub, said: “It’s well known that hospitality needs to attract more home-grown talent to address the current staffing shortages and ensure there is a sustainable talent pipeline for many years to come. Hospitality Apprenticeships Week is a brilliant way to showcase the industry and your business to your customers and followers, show what a fun and dynamic industry it is to work in, and the brilliant opportunities it offers to develop and build a career.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality and member of the steering group, said: “Hospitality Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic way for people to learn about the wide range of roles in the sector, at a time when there are many opportunities to join the sector’s post-Covid renaissance. Hospitality has embraced apprenticeships as a gateway into roles as well as for upskilling its existing workforce. Anyone looking for a new job or a change of career would do well to take a look at what the sector has to offer. With furlough coming to an end from October and a shortage of staff in the sector, this is perfect timing.”