Hospitality Happy Hour

Restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes and hotels are getting ready to re-open their doors and everybody is looking forward to a freshly poured pint in a beer garden and a delicious meal in their favourite restaurant, served with a smile!

The Springboard Charity are challenging you to celebrate and support the people who deliver these moments of magic by taking a selfie of their first post-lockdown bite or sip, share it on Instagram/ Twitter using #HospitalityHapyHour and make a charity donation to Springboard.

Springboard support, develop and train underprivileged and unemployed people to overcome their barriers, learn and improve skills, build confidence and get the experience needed to secure work in hospitality, leisure and tourism. Through your donations, Springboard can reach more people, including those that have recently become unemployed.

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the lockdown. You can make a difference by investing in the future of these much-loved businesses and their wonderfully skilled people!

Web page for the campaign https://springboard.uk.net/hospitalityhappyhour/

Donation link for the campaign: www.TPJR.US/HospitalityHappyHour