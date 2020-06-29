Learn The Language Of Cider And Explore Herbal Beers At CAMRA

CAMRA has launched new content on its Learn & Discover platform to help members get to grips with cider and herbal beers.

These include:

A beginners’ guide to cider terminology, put together by cider writer, educator and reviewer James Finch, otherwise known as the Cider Critic. James’ introductory guide will help cider lovers learn about some of the words and details to unlock a more informed cider and perry drinking experience.

A video guide to foraging for brewing ingredients, created by writer, broadcaster, educator and bestselling author of ‘Booze for Free’ Andy Hamilton. In this video guide, Andy will take members on a virtual forage looking for the ingredients used in brewing prior to the arrival of hops to Britain, and which today’s brewers look to for inspiration. Each plant is presented with a profile and a brief brewing factsheet to show what stage in the brewing process the plant ought to be used, and which other ingredients they could be paired with.

Throughout the summer, CAMRA’s online learning platform ‘CAMRA Learn & Discover’ will be home to new content from writers, educators and experts. There will be new guides, articles, videos and audio content added every week exploring everything there is to know about beer, cider, perry and pubs.

Alex Metcalfe, CAMRA’s Learn & Discover Manager said: “We are delighted to have this content from James Finch and Andy Hamilton, two very experienced and knowledgeable people in their fields. We hope both the guide to cider terminology and the video guide to foraging and herbal beers will help inform our members about two fascinating topics, and hopefully encourage them on with their learning journeys!”

All new content includes free intro’s and tasters so visitors to the site can get a feel for the full access enjoyed by CAMRA members. To access member-only content, CAMRA members simply need to sign in at the top of the webpage with their membership number and password. Non-members can join the campaign for just £26/year. A CAMRA membership helps CAMRA’s campaigning efforts to support the pub and brewing industry during this difficult time.

To find out more, visit: https://camra.org.uk/learn-discover/