Hospitality – Investing in Training & Development is Vital

The hospitality industry is one of the major employers in the country. In fact, it is the fourth largest employer in the UK.The industry offers a range of possibilities in employment, development, social and soft skills and many other personal development advantages.

There are so many opportunities for growth in the hospitality industry, a range of skills to be developed in the various sectors of the hospitality industry, as well as opportunities for training and development and career development. Employment in hospitality is an investment in a career that will give you bottomless opportunities.There are so many opportunities for creativity and innovation as no two days are the same.A survey by Entrepreneur Europe in 2015 stated that the hospitality industry is number 6 in the top 10 of happiest industries to work.

An interesting element about the hospitality industry is the fact that there is a lot of cultural diversity which gives you extensive social interactions with people from many different social and cultural backgrounds.This helps in the development of mental wealth gains in social intelligence, cultural intelligence as well as emotional intelligence; as oftentimes those cultural differences may be misconstrued for challenges in the industry. One of the best treasures that I took with me from working in the industry was the socio-cultural enrichment that I got from my interactions with thousands of people from different cultural backgrounds from colleagues that I have worked with and customers alike; some of which has given me lifelong friendships.