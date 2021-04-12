Hospitality Reopens As Public “Brave The Elements”

Share Tweet Share Email

Undeterred by the weather public returned to the hospitality sector after months of closure.

As the sector reopened today (Monday, 12 April) parts of England were hit with rain, sleet and snow showers, however the public were not discouraged with queues seen outside many venues.

Hardy English drinkers and diners shrugged off the bad weather to enjoy some badly missed hospitality as beer gardens celebrated what is being dubbed as the ‘Glorious Twelfth’ with queues outside of bars and restaurants.

More than half of hospitality businesses that have reopened have heavily invested to make outdoor areas bigger, spending an average of £9,040 on each venue, according to industry group UKHospitality.

Pubs have been flooded with bookings, with the British Beer and Pub Association predicting the nation will get through 15million pints this week. Footfall specialists Springboard are expecting a near 50% uplift during the first week.

A restaurant in Lymington Forest has reported bookings right through until October!

Today’s outdoor reopening is the first stage of the roadmap to the end of lockdown, with just over five weeks to go until indoor service can be resumed, and, according to a survey by market analysts GGA there are signs that consumers are starting to feel bolder about being around other people in venues. A quarter (26%) of consumers now say they would prefer a busy or lively atmosphere when out, compared to just 15% in August 2020. The number wanting to meet in large groups has more than doubled since then, from 8% to 19%.

This research shows how all venues will have to walk a fine line between safety and experience when they reopen in April and May,” says Philip Montgomery, CGA’s director of client services UK & Ireland. “It is encouraging to see that consumers are increasingly confident about mixing in the On Premise, but rigorous hygiene protocols will still be needed to reassure those who remain cautious about COVID-19. On top of the crucial fundamentals like quality, price, range and service, this creates a very complex set of demands—but one that the sector is ready to meet.”

With the sector now reopen albeit with restrictions trade bodies have published a guide for the key rules that licensees need to know as they open their doors.

12 rules for 12 April