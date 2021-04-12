Latest:

CLH News: Caterer, Licensee and Hotelier News

All the latest news, products and developments for pubs, restaurants, hotels and the catering and hospitality industry.

Food and Drink Recipes 

Pulled Scotch Lamb Wrap

News ,

Serves 4

Prep time – 10 mins

Cook time – 3 hours

Ingredients:

1 x Scotch Lamb PGI shoulder, approx. 1.15 kilo

1 x heaped teaspoon each of ground fenugreek, paprika, cumin and cinnamon

4 x garlic gloves

12 x black peppercorns

Juice of 1 lemon

1 x onion

30ml rapeseed oil

Sea salt

Method 

  1. Preheat the oven to 170C/325F/Gas 4.
  2. Peel the onion and the garlic and chop.
  3. Put them into a food processor or ‘bullet’ blender.
  4. Add the lemon juice, oil, spices, peppercorns and some salt.
  5. Blend to a paste.
  6. Put the lamb joint into a roasting dish.
  7. With a sharp knife cut some slashes into the meat.
  8. Rub the paste into the meat – rubbing into the cuts.
  9. Pour a little water into the base of the tin or slow cooker.
  10. Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours, or cook in the slow cooker on low for 6 hours, or high for 3 hours.

Tip: Great served pulled on flatbreads with houmous, salad, Greek style yogurt and pomegranate seeds

 

 