Pulled Scotch Lamb Wrap

Serves 4
Prep time – 10 mins
Cook time – 3 hours
Ingredients:
1 x Scotch Lamb PGI shoulder, approx. 1.15 kilo
1 x heaped teaspoon each of ground fenugreek, paprika, cumin and cinnamon
4 x garlic gloves
12 x black peppercorns
Juice of 1 lemon
1 x onion
30ml rapeseed oil
Sea salt
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170C/325F/Gas 4.
- Peel the onion and the garlic and chop.
- Put them into a food processor or ‘bullet’ blender.
- Add the lemon juice, oil, spices, peppercorns and some salt.
- Blend to a paste.
- Put the lamb joint into a roasting dish.
- With a sharp knife cut some slashes into the meat.
- Rub the paste into the meat – rubbing into the cuts.
- Pour a little water into the base of the tin or slow cooker.
- Cover with foil and roast for 3 hours, or cook in the slow cooker on low for 6 hours, or high for 3 hours.
Tip: Great served pulled on flatbreads with houmous, salad, Greek style yogurt and pomegranate seeds