Hospitality Sector Pays Tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The hospitality sector has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following the sad news of her death at Balmoral yesterday.

Her Majesty the Queen was a much loved and valued patron of the LVS family of schools for 70 years, having become patron of Licensed Victuallers’ School in 1952 when she ascended to the throne. The LVS family of schools have been honoured to have Her Majesty the Queen as their figurehead.

The Charity and its schools have an historic and strong relationship with the Royal family going back over 180 years. The Licensed Trade Charity, or Society of Licensed Victuallers as it was then, was granted a Royal Charter in 1836, with King William IV becoming the first royal patron of the Licensed Victuallers’ School. The royal connection has continued ever since, with the late Prince Philip patron of the Licensed Trade Charity and Her Majesty the Queen patron of the Charity’s LVS Schools (formerly known as Licensed Victuallers School) since she ascended to the throne in 1952.

Chief Executive of the Licensed Trade Charity, James Brewster said, “Our whole Licensed Trade Charity community is saddened by the loss of Her Majesty the Queen. We are proud to have held royal patronage for over 180 years. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family and friends.”

LVS Ascot Principal, Christine Cunniffe, representing all three LVS Schools said:

“It has been a privilege to enjoy the patronage of The Queen for the past 70 years and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best possible independent education to our students with the support and patronage of the Royal Family”.

The flags at the Charity offices and LVS Ascot School, outside the Sussex Centre of LVS Hassocks and on the chapel roof at LVS Oxford are being flown at half mast, as a mark of respect.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Along with the nation and the world, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her reign and duty to the country has been extraordinary and on behalf of our members, we would like to pass on our condolences to the royal family. In the coming days and weeks, we will be working with our nation’s pubs and brewers to pay our respects in communities across the country.”

The Institute of Hospitality added: “The Institute of Hospitality is sorry to hear of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family, and the country, at this time.”

Ina statement posted to social media, Pride of Britain Hotels wrote: “Our profound sadness at the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, and sympathies with our royal family and the entire nation.

“Her Majesty has been an enduring symbol of stability for us across the UK and the commonwealth for over 70 years. We salute her long life of service.”

Pride of Britain also announced they would postpone a planned late-summer party at The Goring next week, out of respect.

The Goring, often thought of as The Queen’s favourite hotel, wrote on its official Instagram page: “The directors and staff of The Goring express their great sadness at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our beloved monarch will be sorely missed by her family, the nation and The Commonwealth.

“We all offer our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies as we join with people around the world in mourning her loss.”

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “WTTC, its Members, and the global Travel & Tourism community are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen has been the most incredible force for good. She won the hearts and respect of people and nations around the world.

“Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and our heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty the Queen for a lifetime of devotion and dedicated service.”