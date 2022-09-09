Buzzworks Founder Clinches Lifetime Achievement Award at ‘Hospitality Oscars’

Share Tweet Share Email

The chairman of Scotland’s bar and restaurant operator, Buzzworks Holdings, is celebrating after scooping a DRAM Lifetime Achievement Award at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022.

Buzzworks leader Colin Blair, from Ayrshire, is well known for having helped to create one of the most successful hospitality businesses in Scotland, and was given the accolade for his long-standing commitment to sector at a glitzy ceremony held on Tuesday (August 30).

From his humble beginnings of pulling pints behind a local community bar in Kilwinning, inspirational Colin now runs 16 successful businesses across the country and oversees all acquisitions and development as co-owner of Buzzworks.

Colin said: “I am absolutely over the moon and humbled to receive such a prestigious accolade which reflects all of the incredible hard work put in by all of those involved in our family business.

“It is an honour to be recognised for our achievements and to see our business continue to flourish even after a challenging few years. I can’t wait to see what else the future holds for Buzzworks.”

Susan Young, DRAM Magazine editor and owner of DRAM Magazine, said:

“Colin Blair has been in the hospitality industry for some 44 years and his passion for creating great places to spend time in, his passion for doing things really well, and his determination to be the best you can has helped created one of Scotland’s most successful hospitality businesses – Buzzworks.

“He is not afraid to take calculated risks, his attention to detail is legendary, he has evolved the business, adapting and being progressive at every turn, and is a leader in the true sense of the word. He convinces others to follow his lead and inspires confidence in other people and moves them to action. He is an inspiration to all that know him and that is why he is our 2022 recipient of the DRAM Lifetime Achievement Award.”