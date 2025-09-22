Hospitality Teams Encouraged To Join #Taxedout Campaign

Share Post Share Email

UKHospitality has launched a new, easy-to-use online tool for hospitality teams to write to their MP, urging Government action to support the sector at the Budget.

This initiative is part of the trade body’s ongoing #TaxedOut campaign, which highlights the damaging impact of the current tax burden on hospitality businesses.

The new tool provides a simple template letter for the millions of people working in hospitality to add their voices to the campaign, alongside similar tools for hospitality businesses and members of the public.

This expansion allows the passionate and dedicated workforce of the hospitality sector to share their concerns directly with policymakers, and back UKHospitality’s calls for the Government to lower business rates fix NICs, and cut VAT.

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said:

“We know how passionately people who work in hospitality feel about the sector, so this new tool allows them to join the campaign, too.

“There are millions of people that have built a career in this sector and, critically, rely on it for employment and supporting their families. It’s so important that they can make their voice heard.

“I urge everyone involved in hospitality to share this tool with their teams and encourage them to write to their MPs.

“By uniting our voices, we can send a clear message to the Government that the hospitality sector is being taxed out and needs urgent support in the forthcoming Budget.”

Hospitality teams can access and distribute the new tool within their businesses via this link. Hospitality businesses can write to their MP here.