Tourism Triumphs: ACSTA 2025 Winners Crowned

The very best of the north-east’s tourism and hospitality sector was celebrated at a glittering Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards ceremony held at The Chester Hotel.

Thirteen awards recognised the individuals, teams, and businesses delivering outstanding visitor experiences, setting standards for sustainability, and showcasing the unique welcome of the region.

Winners included Kildrummy Inn by Alford which scooped Best Hotel Experience for the second year and Blaine Lyons of Twin Peakes who is the 2025 MacRobert Trust Rising Star and Claire Bruce of Glen Tanar Estate who was names as Individual of the Year.

The full winners list:

Climate Action 2025 – Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums (sponsored by Keenan Recycling)

(sponsored by Keenan Recycling) Best Self-Catering or Unique Stay – Logie Newton Lodges Unique Self Catering Stay (sponsored by Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels’ Association)

Unique Self Catering Stay (sponsored by Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels’ Association) Best B&B or Guest House – Lys-Na-Greyne (sponsored by Leonardo Hotels)

(sponsored by Leonardo Hotels) Best Visitor Attraction – Glen Garioch Distillery (sponsored by Aberdeen International Airport)

(sponsored by Aberdeen International Airport) Best Outdoor or Adventure Experience – Tarland Trails (supported by Tricker Communications)

(supported by Tricker Communications) Best Community Tourism & Events Initiative – Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks (sponsored by NorthLink Ferries)

(sponsored by NorthLink Ferries) Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival – Spectra Scotland’s Festival of Light 2025 (supported by VisitAberdeenshire)

2025 (supported by VisitAberdeenshire) Best Bar or Pub – The Craftsman Company (sponsored by Shepherd and Wedderburn)

(sponsored by Shepherd and Wedderburn) Best Eating Experience – The Fish Shop (sponsored by The Full Range and Braehead Foods)

(sponsored by The Full Range and Braehead Foods) Best Hotel Experience – Kildrummy Inn (sponsored by Fishers)

(sponsored by Fishers) Employer of the Year – The Fife Arms (sponsored by Alliance)

(sponsored by Alliance) Individual of the Year – Claire Bruce (sponsored by P&J Live)

(sponsored by P&J Live) MacRobert Trust Rising Star – Blaine Lyons (sponsored by The MacRobert Trust)

The awards saw a strong spread of success across both city and shire, with several first-time winners – including Logie Newton Lodges, Tarland Trails and Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks – joining more established names in the spotlight.

Kildrummy Inn scooped Best Hotel Experience for the second year running and The Fife Arms was named Employer of the Year once again, while Lys-Na-Greyne reclaimed the Best B&B or Guest House title after multiple previous wins.

Stephen Gow, Chair of Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards says,

“Tonight’s winners reflect the extraordinary depth and diversity of talent across Aberdeen City and Shire. It has been especially pleasing to see first-time winners alongside returning champions, showing how fresh innovation sits side by side with sustained excellence. The spread of awards across the city and the wider shire demonstrates the strength of our tourism sector as a whole. What unites all our winners is a spirit of collaboration, creativity and commitment that ensures visitors receive world-class experiences right here in the north-east.”