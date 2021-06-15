Hot Weather And Euros Give Pubs And Bars 4.5% Boost Data Shows

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs and bars saw a 4.5% increase in spend last weekend (12-13 June) compared to the weekend before, despite social distancing restrictions, thanks to the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament screenings and good weather, according to data from Barclaycard.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said: “It wasn’t just football fans that had cause to celebrate this weekend – the combination of sport and sunshine brought a welcome boost to the UK economy, especially for pubs, bars and supermarkets.

“While this continues to be a challenging trading period for the hospitality industry, this weekend’s figures are hopefully an early indicator of brighter times ahead when all lockdown restrictions are lifted.”