Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Announces Michel Roux Jr as Chef Ambassador for 2022 

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC), the business event for the foodservice and hospitality industry, has announced that Michel Roux Jr will be joining the event as Chef Ambassador when it returns to ExCeL London on 21-23 March.

In his capacity as Chef Ambassador, Michel will be participating in a keynote session on the show’s Vision Stage, inspiring the hospitality and foodservice sector and supporting the historic International Salon Culinaire chef competition.

Since taking over his father Albert Roux’s La Gavroche restaurant in 1991, Michel has opened a number of restaurants and partnered with hotels and hospitality businesses such as The Langham, London, ICMI, Jockey Club Festivals and Wimbledon Championships.

Michel commented: ”I’m delighted to be working with Hotel, Restaurant & Catering as the show’s Chef Ambassador, and to be supporting the prestigious International Salon Culinaire competition.

It’s more important than ever to support the growth of hospitality businesses and HRC is a hugely respected and valued show for the sector.”

Steve Munkley, Chef Director for Salon Culinaire, said: “Michel Roux is an icon of our industry and respected immensely by chefs of all levels. To have him as the Ambassador for this year’s event will be an amazing endorsement to the talent we will have competing, and encouragement to others to get involved.”

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Event Manager Ronda Annesley added: “The name ‘Roux’ is synonymous with not only the highest levels of cooking but also with supporting and nurturing the hospitality industry and the professionals working within it.

“We’re thrilled to have Michel on board as Chef Ambassador for our March 2022 event as the sector continues down the road to recovery post-pandemic and embraces opportunities for face-to-face networking, learning and doing business.”

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering returns to ExCeL London on 21-23 March 2022. Stay up to date with the latest show news at hrc.co.uk.