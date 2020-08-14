, Hotels Raise £37k And Counting For Charity Partner

Independent hotel management company RBH has added £18,500 to its fundraising pot for charity partner 4Louis – taking its total for the partnership to £37,087.05.

UK-wide charity, 4Louis was launched in 2009 by the family of baby Louis – who was stillborn at 38 weeks gestation – to support those affected by miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of a baby or child.

RBH started its partnership with 4Louis in March 2019. Spearheaded by Charity Partnerships Manager, Carla Yarrow, its portfolio of more than 45 properties across the UK has been hosting events, challenging themselves, gifting services and raising awareness all in aid of the charity.

Bob McGurrell, 4Louis Chairman, said: “We would like to thank RBH management for all the support over the last 12 months, not only with all their fundraising activities but the very kind supply of venues for our midwifery forum. This in itself has been greatly appreciated not only by ourselves but all the midwives who have taken part.

“The donation of £18,500 is very welcome in this current climate as all our events have been cancelled. We will continue to support bereaved families across the county. We are eternally grateful for all your support, thank you!”

Some of the events which contributed to the five figure fundraising total includes a burger pop up on the London Marathon route held by Holiday Inn Express Limehouse raising £1,200, bake sales and a Santa dash which raised £2,000 by the Holiday Inn Camden Lock team, a male leg wax, Scouse 5k and Snowden climb by Aloft Liverpool team raising £1,000 and various small scale events raising a collective £6,200 by Aberdeen Altens.

Physical challenges have proven to be fantastic fundraisers for the RBH team in aid of 4Louis including Edyta XX from Crowne Plaza Docklands who raised £2,100 climbing Kilimanjaro, Sophie XX and Raymond XX from Aberdeen Altens who raised £2,000 thanks to a sky dive and various members of the RBH office team who completed a Scafell Pike hike raising £1,700.

Carla Yarrow, RBH Charity Partnerships Manager who has driven fundraising efforts across the business, said: “I’m so proud of everyone at RBH and our hotels for their fantastic efforts this year in aid of such a worthy cause – 4Louis. We’re fortunate to work with so many selfless and energetic individuals who have given their time and effort to host events and take on challenges. We’re delighted to be able to present this latest batch of funds to 4Louis.”