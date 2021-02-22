How The British Pub Industry Is Expecting The Government To Help In Its Revival

The hospitality industry in the United Kingdom is one of the worst affected sectors due to prolonged lockdowns and trading restrictions. British pub beer sales touched its lowest levels since the 1920s falling by over 56 per cent to £6.1 billion in 2020, according to the British Beer and Pub Association. Sales volumes dropped by £7.8 billion in 2020.

CURRENT HURDLES

While the existing government schemes have provided some sup- port to the industry, but that has not been enough to offset ongoing losses incurred by the businesses. According to the BBPA data, beer volume sales in the first lockdown in Q2 2020 fell by a whopping 96 per cent, while government schemes such as the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme and lower VAT rates helped pub beer sales to fall only by 27 per cent during the summer period.

The trade body forecasts 60 per cent of British pubs will not be able to reopen even if outdoor services are allowed following the lockdown relaxation in April.This would affect up to 29,000 pubs. Furthermore, beer garden services will also be impacted by unpredictable weather, limited capacity, and other logistical challenges, which can lead to a loss of £1.5 billion in turnover.

KNOCK-ON EFFECT

UK-based pub chain Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said that the pubs being severely impacted due to restrictions that have also affected its finances. As pubs account for a sizeable share in government taxes, the tax collections this financial year have also witnessed a larger indirect loss, Martin added.