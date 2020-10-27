How The Hospitality Industry Can Use 10 CLH Digital Issue 29 AR To Engage Customers This Halloween

Halloween – usually a fiendishly busy fixture in the hospitality calendar – is only a couple of weeks away and promises to be frightfully different to previous years.With tighter lockdown restrictions spelling the end for traditional trick or treating and fancy dress events, business owners will need alternative ways to engage customers, maintain brand engagement and generally get the party startled.

One way businesses can get ahead of the carve and differentiate themselves from competitors is through augmented reality (AR). Across many industries, AR’s ability to create an immersive, interactive consumer experience is changing the way brands and companies present themselves.

WHAT IS AR?

Before we go further, it’s worth taking a moment to establish exactly what AR is. AR changes the way customers perceive their physical environments by using virtual features like video and sound. It differs from virtual reality (VR) – which places users in a completely virtual world – in that it enables individuals to experience an extra layer of information in addition to what they see around them.

Usually accessed through a smartphone,AR’s capacity for storytelling allows businesses to enhance each customer’s experience. In the hospitality industry,AR is becoming a crucial technology for strengthening customer engagement. From promotional effects on social media to augmented menus,AR enables business to reinvigorate physical environments otherwise limited by social distancing measures.

Halloween – with its links to the supernatural – represents an eeriesistible chance to explore the opportunities AR can bring to hospitality businesses. Below, sink your fangs into some practical examples of what that might look like across various hospitality sectors.

INTERACTIVE HOTEL ENVIRONMENTS

AR can let guests explore new dimensions to their hotel rooms, a particularly valuable feature as outdoor movement continues to be restricted by lockdown measures. At Halloween, who knows what might be lurk- ing under the bed or behind the wardrobe – possibly an ancient Egyptian mummy or a ghoulish spectre.With AR, guests view their room through their smartphones and find out.

GAMIFICATION

Launching a new product without being able to hold a physical launch event is a challenge. One alternative way to engage customers is to create interactive games which draw attention to the product.