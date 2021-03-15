How Throwing Out Old Rules and Trying New Tech is a Recipe for Re-opening Success

Dan Joyce, General Manager EMEA of SafetyCulture, explains how upending a longstanding cornerstone of hospitality can help the industry get safely back to business.

After being in limbo for the last few months, businesses finally have a roadmap to reopening. In seven weeks, the hospitality industry will partially reopen and welcome back customers. But business as usual will not be an option — unlike lockdowns, risk doesn’t have an expiry date.

New research has revealed that making pubs and bars COVID-safe is very difficult to do effectively, and despite the UK’s successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s evident that hospitality businesses need to keep safety their number one priority.

Doing so involves upending a longstanding corner-stone of hospitality — in this new world, the customer is not always right.

One of the biggest challenges for businesses right now is the steep rise in complacency, from both customers and weary staff. Customer reluctance to com- ply with pandemic protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing compound the difficulties businesses already face with a series of evolving government guidelines.

As the eyes and ears on the ground, staff members are best placed to implement such safety practices. But it also increases their exposure to potentially negative interactions and high-pressure situations with customers.

Building positive customer rapport is a new ballgame. Now is the time to consider what new training your staff need to do their best work.As guidelines continue to shift retraining staff will become a key part of business. Consider introducing new safety training methods that lean into ways people are consuming media, such as mobile-first platforms that feature smaller chunks of information.When repeated often, these micro-lessons can help ingrain practices in memory.

Technology can go a long way towards improving employees and customers’ experience.The right tools can act as a buffer and a boon for employees — making sure every detail and element of risk is accounted for in business operations while easing daily stressors and empowering them to speak up.