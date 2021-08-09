How To Create A Better, Greener and More Energy Efficient Hospitality Business

Whether you own a restaurant, hotel, pub or bar, hospitality businesses all have one thing in common – high levels of energy consumption. In fact, research from the Carbon Trust has found annual energy costs for the hospitality sector are more than £1.3 billion, resulting in carbon emissions in excess of 8 million tonnes per year. Forecasts indicate that, without action now, these numbers will continue to grow.

The good news is that reducing energy use makes great business sense. It can not only save you money, but also enhance your reputation amongst customers and help everyone in the fight against climate change.The hospitality sector is diverse, but there are several common areas where energy is wasted – notably, heating, lighting and hot water. Business owners should implement a mix of both short and long-term energy saving strategies to help reduce their carbon emissions. Low cost ‘quick wins’ can immediately improve energy use and costs, while long term solutions can provide savings of up to 25%.

If you’re not sure how to make a better, greener and more efficient business, the following swaps are a good place to start.

LED light bulbs – Lighting plays a key part when it comes to making your hospitality business attractive to customers, but according to research by the Carbon Trust, lighting can account for 25% of energy use in a typical pub. Switching your light bulbs to LEDs is one of the most straightforward ways to improve this – LED bulbs can reduce your lighting energy use by up to 80%.They were expensive when they first became available but costs have dropped significantly in recent years, and they last longer too.While a standard incandescent bulb has a lifetime of up to 3,000 hours, the equivalent LED bulb can last up to 75,000 hours. Not only do they have a long lifespan, but LED bulbs are adaptable and controllable too, meaning they can provide all types of lighting at a fraction of the impact on the planet, and your bottom line.