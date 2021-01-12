How To Raise Money Against Your Business Premises

In the wake of recent events, raising finance has again become a critical issue. In this guide, we will break down how your business premises can be used to raise finance, the benefits of doing so and the key considerations of doing so. What funding can I use to raise money against my business premises? When looking to raise funding against your business premises, a commercial mortgage or secured business loan is usually the most suitable option. A commercial mortgage is simply a mortgage secured against commercial property, in this instance, your business premises.The term commercial can cover anything from retail shops and industrial units to hotels and agricultural farmland. In the current climate, catering and hospitality businesses are likely to be able to borrow up to 65% of the value of the business.A good start- ing point is to speak to your business bank to see what they have to offer.You can also talk to a commercial mortgage broker who will be able to offer you a comparison, some brokers do charge fees so it’s worth asking about this upfront to reduce costs.

When searching for an appropriate lender you can look at both High Street banks and also challenger banks. High Street banks tend to offer the lowest interest rates but may not offer as large a loan as a challenger bank may therefore this needs to be taken into consideration. The interest rate and maximum loan offered will depend on the type of property, whether you’ve been able to operate through the pandemic, the financial strength of the business and several other factors. Interest rates vary from around 2.5% – 4% with the High Street and from 3.5% – 7.5% from challenger banks. Commercial mortgages usually take 8 -12 weeks to complete therefore if funds are needed quickly, a secured busi- ness loan may be the answer. Secured business loans, is a business loan which is usually secured against your business premises, or sometimes your home. As this type of loan is secured on property and less risk for the lender, you may be more likely to be approved than you would for an unsecured business loan. What are the advantages and disadvantages of securing borrowing against my business premises? There are 2 main advantages of using your business premises as security. Firstly, it means you may be able to borrow more and over a longer period than you would with an unsecured loan. Also, as the lender has a property as security for the loan, they will be more flexible when looking at adverse credit and other problems.