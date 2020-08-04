, HRC Given Green Light

Government and ExCeL London confirm dates for 2021

Exhibitors booked into the ‘Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show’ (HRC) next year (22nd – 24th March 2021), have been sharing their delight on the show getting the green light, after both the government and ExCeL London announced a lifting of restrictions from 1st October this year.

Paul Fieldhouse, Business Development Director at Ramco enthused, “After a turbulent 2020, Ramco can now focus on kick-starting 2021, beginning with ‘Hotel, Restaurant & Catering(HRC)’ in March at ExCeL”, whilst James Cook, Managing Director at EPOS specialist, Tevalis, commented, “With the hospitality industry having changed so much in the last few months, HRC will provide operators with the perfect opportunity to update themselves on all the latest innovations, as well as products that until now, they may not have even considered before.” Richard Ebbs, Commercial & Marketing Director at Synergy Grill Technology explained, “As with so many products, Synergy Grill really comes into its own when chefs witness it in action. HRC will once again provide visitors with a way to excite their senses, as they discover the latest products that have launched during lockdown.”

With many companies having relied on Zoom and Teams for both demonstrations and customer meetings in recent months, there is universal delight at the chance to get back to face to face interaction and the associated benefits that this can bring. Rebecca Rayner, Director at Gluten Free experts, Glebe Farm Foods reflected, “Ironically, the last exhibition we attended in 2020 was HRC, so it seems fitting that it will also be the first one we exhibit at in 2021. We have missed so many shows in the intervening period and we cannot wait to get back to personally interacting with prospective and current customers”. Paul Da Costa Greaves, Culinary Countries Manager at Koppert Cress highlighted how the event is far more than just an exhibition, “HRC is not just a trade show, it is a platform for the whole HoReCa industry to network, share creativity and be inspired by the passion of the individuals, operators and suppliers within it. The sector has shown amazing resilience in the last few months and HRC will be the place to celebrate that – We are looking forward to it immensely”.

Ronda Annesley, Event Manager for HRC, is thrilled that the whole industry now has a date to look forward to:

“There is nothing quite like the buzz of an exhibition hall and there is no doubt that being able to touch, smell, feel and see products in real life, will always be more effective than any online experience. For exhibitors, the opportunity to meet serious buyers face to face can completely change the sales dynamic and with so many key contacts working from home recently, HRC will provide the ideal opportunity to re-engage with customers both old and new.

The health and safety of both exhibitors and visitors will be our utmost priority and we’ll be working hard in the coming months to provide visitors and exhibitors with a completely safe and hygienic environment.”

