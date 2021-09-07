Hybrid Hospitality: Can the Industry Have the Best of Both Worlds?

It’s no secret that the food services and hospitality industry has been lagging in digitalisation compared to other sectors such as retail. However, the challenges brought about by the pandemic has seen many traditional offline businesses such as pubs, bars and restaurants turn to technology as a sure-fire way to remain resilient and navigate the uncertainties during this period. Online ordering and contactless delivery services boomed; DIY meal-kits were sold online by everyone from pasta aficionados to Michelin star restaurants, and when the UK first eased restrictions in July 2020, we saw digital ordering and payment solutions being adopted at breakneck speeds. Now, as things continue to ‘normalise’, the question is whether it’s back to the old ways or if the rate of digitalisation continue.While restrictions have been lifted in the UK and indoor dining has returned, challenge from ongoing staff shortages to supply chain issues continue to

debilitate the industry.The business-as-usual model will no longer work in the current operating environment; only those who are innovative and have a digital strategy in place will be well positioned to welcome the ‘next normal’. Top priorities should be: 1.To streamline operating procedures and enhance delivery capabilities to reduce reliance on service staff.

2.Enable the ability to adjust menus in case of supply shortages and cater to shifts in customer habits and preferences.

3.Attract and retain customers and maximise throughput of sales at peak times. STREAMLINING OPERATION PROCEDURES A hybrid approach of physical and digital transformations can help streamline operations to maximise efficiency, especially with reduced staffing. Many operators have seen benefits from COVID-induced initiatives and would like to continue offering outdoor dining, takeout and delivery services, and customer self-service options. Combined with con- tactless ordering and payment options, operators should consider making physical layout changes.These could include adjusting traffic flow for indoor and outdoor table services, adding ‘Pronto Pickup’ lanes for take- out and delivery orders, or allowing customer self-service. Implementing automation wherever possible can increase productivity while the contactless options provide peace of mind for customers still hesitant to return to dining indoors. REDUCE RELIANCE ON SERVICE STAFF Automating the ordering process allows customers to save time by accessing the menu and ordering directly via their own devices. It also allows operators to provide great, fast service with less staff.The time shaved off taking orders and putting it through the till can see the aver-