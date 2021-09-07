London Eating Styles Changing For The Better

With the news that Westminster Council is extending licenses for Al Fresco dining, it’s clear that the way we dine may look substantially different in the short term, and may mark the beginning of a long-term trend. Al Fresco dining street licences have allowed many operators to generate some extra trade during the pandemic. It’s also been a great experiment: as we stroll around Central London, it’s clear that very little harm has been done by operators trading outside their premises – in many cases for the first time ever. As the Capital returns to normal, some roads around Soho have been re-opened removing opportunities for street dining. However, it’s still a really positive development that the pavement licenses under the Business and Planning Act 2020, which were due to expire on the 30th September this year, are to be extended until 30 September 2022. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IN THE SHORT-TERM? Put simply, we’re going to see outdoor dining continue in the capital. It seems that Westminster council have realised that little harm is done by allowing operators to use space outside their restaurants for trading purposes. Some operators are agreeing with adjacent retailers to extend their operations into the evening by placing tables in front of their

shops. London, a city that has not benefited from Al Fresco dining in the way that many cities on the Continent have, is finding that this flexible provision allowing people to eat outdoors is catalysing economic recovery from the harsh effects of the pandemic. This seems particularly prudent given the possible need for social distancing measures in the winter.With the use of outdoor seating, it’s possible that this winter’s trade will be different to the lockdown of last, as we will be able to meet under the protection of vaccines and outdoor seating. Our restaurant clients cherish outside seating, since, once customers arrive, customers who can’t get a table will invariably book or take a table inside. All that’s needed is good, or at least mild, weather for restaurateurs to see real benefit on their bottom line. From a real-estate perspective, we predict that where operators cause little harm trading outside their licensed premises, they may enjoy the benefit of this extension, and also be able, on expiry, to make this facility permanent. It will be of paramount importance to ensure no encumbrance to pavement users.With permanence, it may be cost effective to enclose the space going forwards, with restaurants erecting enclosures or at least roping off sections of pavement, to clarify where their outdoor seating begins. Pavement users would appreciate that. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IN THE LONG-TERM? It is likely that this amended legislation could result in permanence, which would then fundamentally alter how restaurant experiences work especially in Central London, and indeed in the big cities across the UK.