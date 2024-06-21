Hydes Pubs Summer Ready Following £1M Beer Garden Makeovers

Share Tweet Share Email

North west brewer and pub retailer Hydes is ready to welcome customers to its beer gardens, patios and terraces after investing over £1M across its pub estate.

As part of its ongoing pub refurbishment programme which has seen over £10M pumped into its estate since 2022, the family-owned business has enhanced many of its outdoor spaces, carrying out makeovers which have seen investment in smart new decking, patios, planters, benches and furniture, Nordic-style tipi extensions and outdoor screens and heaters. There’s even an innovative beer barn at The Joshua Bradley in Hyde which can be used exclusively for weddings and events.

Managing director of Hydes, Adam Mayers commented: “Every summer we have a packed programme of garden events at Hydes pubs as we know our customers love to enjoy the outdoors. So whether it’s enjoying a refreshing pint in a sun-kissed beer garden with friends, taking in the spectacular views of the North Wales countryside, attending a mini Glastonbury-type music festival or enjoying lunch in one of our Nordic inspired tipis, there is something for everyone this summer at Hydes. That’s why we continue to invest in our pubs, ensuring that our customers have a memorable and enjoyable visit and will want to return, again and again.”

“We’ve invested heavily in our pub estate and remain committed to supporting our establishments, helping them to make the most of the summer weather. After the last few years, we’ve recognised that outdoor spaces such as beer gardens and terraces have never been more important. Our beer gardens investment programme is specifically designed to help our pub managers maximise the opportunity and we do everything we can to support and encourage activity outside that will boost business.

“Investment has dramatically transformed lots of our pubs’ outdoor spaces, providing comfortable, welcoming spaces for people and communities to come together and enjoy a pint, a bite to eat and quality entertainment in a space that can be enjoyed all year round.”