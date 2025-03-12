Iconic East Dulwich Tavern Reopens Following £1m Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs and Bars, London’s largest independent pub and dining group, has announced the re-opening of the iconic East Dulwich Tavern following a £1 million refurbishment. The popular pub will reopen Friday March 14.

A flagship of the community, known as the EDT, the charming pub holds a key location on the high street, sitting proudly on the corner of Lordship Lane and Goose Green.

The extensive month-long refurbishment has transformed the space while retaining its unique character. The main floor offers a lively and relaxed setting perfect for drinks with friends, watching all televised live sport, or enjoying one of the pub’s expertly crafted Sunday roasts.

The EDT’s strong community focus will remain through a packed calendar of events designed to bring people together including comedy nights, live music, and a weekly quiz.

The pub also maintains its close connection with Dulwich Hamlet FC, proudly sponsoring banners at the stadium and remaining the go-to spot for pre- and post-match celebrations.

On the food front, the kitchen will serve a seasonal, fresh, menu of pub classics and specials all prepared on site daily. All dishes will use quality ingredients from London-based suppliers such as HG Walter butchers and Rushton’s greengrocers.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs and Bars, said: “The East Dulwich Tavern is a true icon of the area, and we’re incredibly excited to breathe new life into such a beloved pub. With its history, community ties, and prime location, we can’t wait to re-open the doors and welcome everyone back.”