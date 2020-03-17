Independent Brewers’ Respond To The Prime Minister Boris Johnson Advising People Not To Visit Pubs, Clubs

Industry body independent Brewers has joined the chorus calling for more support from Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his advice to avoid visiting pubs clubs and restaurants. James Calder, SIBA Chief Executive said:

“Government is right to follow the scientific advice to prevent the spread of this disease. But advising people to stay away from pubs, rather than ordering them to close is an ill thought through halfway house.

Government’s package of measures announced at the Budget last week were a step in the right direction but we need more. A lot more.

Pubs, and the small breweries that supply them now need direct Government help if they are to survive.”

Yesterday evening and today SIBA have been in discussion with the Treasury and No10 to make clear that small independent brewers, pubs, and the wider industry including supplier businesses need urgent and decisive support in light of yesterday’s announcement.”

The Society of Independent Brewers are a not-for-profit trade association which represents 750 independent breweries across the UK and act as ‘the voice of British indpendent brewing’.

The Society of Independent Brewers are calling on the Prime Minister to urgently consult with the brewing, pubs and hospitality industry to:

Put in place an urgent rescue package akin to the 2008 financial crisis for pubs, brewers and supply chain; Immediately relax licensing laws to allow breweries to sell and deliver beer direct to consumer. Guarantee the wages of all employees that work in the brewing, pubs and supply chain. Government to fund rent and cancel duty, VAT and business rate payments for all breweries, pubs and suppliers for 6 months

Impact on the brewing, beer and pubs industry: