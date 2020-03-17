Corvid-19 Hospitality Sector Petition “Call To Arms”

At the time of going to print almost 100,000 people have signed a petition started by Alex Claridge, Chef Owner of The Wilderness calling on the government to support hospitality businesses as operators vow to fight their way through the crisis.

the petition was created only two hours after prime minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid pubs, clubs and restaurants, without ordering them to close.

The Prime Minister’s announcement has created panic in the industry since many businesses are faced catastrophically declining footfalls and revenue and are unable to file insurance claims without being told by government to close. Some businesses may still not be able to claim since Covid-19 is a new disease and unlikely to be included on insurance policies

UKHospitality described the move as “catastrophic” as it called for action.

The petition calls for the government to “take responsibility and formally close venues if that is what is actually required”, as well calling for support and a clear message for both operators and the public.

It added: “The hospitality industry is the third largest industry in the UK with many jobs at stake. In choosing to not officially close restaurants, bars, hotels and other venues and instead putting the onus on consumers and business owners is both a dangerous and cowardly decision.”

The petition asks for

A clear support – financial and practical – laid out by the government for both staff and business owners alike

A decision from the government – because if we take the decision to close any form of insurance is no longer an option

Clarity for guests to ensure their safety

Transparency on timeline so businesses can prepare logistically and rationally for times ahead

Thank you to each and every person for their support, stay safe.

Supporters on the petition have called the government action “unjust and immoral”