Insolvency and Prepacks – A Guide for Hospitality Businesses

The lifting of Covid restrictions being delayed until 19 July in England could be the final straw for some businesses, but not all distressed businesses follow the same path. What are the options for a business regarding insolvency and what do hospitality businesses need to know?

Of the many rescue focused insolvency tools in the UK, the most common is the Administration, where the primary objective of an Administrator is to rescue the company ‘as a going concern’ ie to get the business back on its feet and enable the limited company to continue to exist.

Where a rescue is unattainable the administrator must protect and realise as much value as possible for the creditors before the company enters liquidation or dissolution.

There are certain types of trading company where the most valuable asset lies within the trade of the business itself. A few intangible components are what generates profits and those are the components a purchaser would be willing to pay for: the brand, its reputation, well-developed and protected ‘know-how’, a website and the order book.

This type of asset however, is particularly vulnerable to bad news, its value can halve or even disappear should the business grind to a halt and enter a liquidation. A pre-packaged sale solves this problem; the business operations are uninterrupted, the transaction is executed almost immediately after the company enters administration and key customers and suppliers don’t notice until it’s completed.

While no two cases are the same, a struggling hospitality business that is approaching Administration would be a candidate for a pre-packaged sale. For example, the most valuable part of a hotel business that doesn’t own the freehold is likely to lie within the existing bookings, the name and reputation of the hotel, the website, repeat customers and relationships with business referrers, all of which would evaporate should it get out in the public domain that an insolvency is looming.The best time for loyal cash paying customers to find out about financial hardship is the day after the problem has been solved.