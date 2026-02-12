Institute Of Hospitality Strengthens Clermont Hotel Group’s Commitment To Developing Hospitality Professionals

Share Post Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality has welcomed Clermont Hotel Group into Company Sponsored Membership, with more than 50 employees receiving 12 months’ professional membership as part of the Group’s ongoing investment in its people.

By sponsoring its teams into membership, Clermont Hotel Group is supporting career development, confidence and progression across its team. The move provides members with access to professional recognition, structured CPD, on demand learning, mentoring from experienced hospitality leaders, practical resources and global networking opportunities. Together, these benefits support long term careers while strengthening professional standards across the business.

Clermont Hotel Group operates a broad portfolio of hotels and venues across the UK and is recognised for placing people at the centre of its business strategy. Company Sponsored Membership allows hospitality employers to sponsor six or more employees into Institute membership, embedding professional learning and standards into everyday working life.

Commenting on the announcement, Institute of Hospitality CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI said:

“We are delighted to welcome Clermont Hotel Group as a Company Member of the Institute of Hospitality. Sponsoring more than 50 team members into professional membership demonstrates a clear commitment to developing their team of hospitality professionals and supporting their long-term careers. Investment like this builds skills, confidence, enforces their culture and helps drive retention and recruitment. All of which benefits its people and business.”

Amanda Hall, Head of Talent and Organisational Development at Clermont Hotel Group said:

“Training and developing our people so they can unlock their full potential forms a crucial part of the long-term success of our business. This partnership with the Institute of Hospitality will be a valuable addition to our team by giving an external professional framework to support their growth, while reinforcing the standards and behaviours that matter to our business.”