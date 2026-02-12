Wigan Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Community pub, the Simms Road Inn in Wigan reopen’s on Saturday, 14th February following a combined investment of £320,000 from licensee Jack Duffy, his parents Julie and Tony, and Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment will breathe a new lease of life into the Simms Road Inn to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining its original, characterful features such as the two open fireplaces – ultimately enabling the licensees to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Licensee, Jack, along with his parents, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having grown up in the local area. Jack’s memories of going to the pub as a child mean that the pub holds a special place in their hearts. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Jack Duffy, licensee at the Simms Road Inn, commented:

“We’re really thrilled with the results of this fantastic investment so far. We look forward to welcoming regular and new customers through the doors this week.

We have loved every minute of our time at the Simms Road Inn so far and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support so far. I look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”

Ashleigh Kirk, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“Jack, Tony and Julie have brought a real passion and dedication to the pub since taking it over and they have built a strong community focused local that I am sure residents will enjoy.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish them and the entire team at the Simms Road Inn the best of luck in the future.”