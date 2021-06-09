It’s Coming Home To The Pub!” Stonegate Team Up With Heineken For Euros

Share Tweet Share Email

Eighteen pubs in Kent and Surrey, managed by Stonegate Group, have announced they will be showing every UEFA EURO 2020 match on their big screens.

The pubs have also teamed up with Heineken giving customers the chance to get straight in front of the action this summer. There are 15 pairs of UEFA EURO 2020 tickets to be won, simply by playing the Starting 11 game on the Stonegate’s We Love Sport app.

With state-of-the-art sound systems and large TV screens, Stonegate pubs are the perfect place to catch the action on the pitch, with full commentary and every match from the group stages, being shown. There will also be a fantastic selection of food and drinks offers, available to pre-book, including Beer Towers. Further deals can be found on the We Love Sport app.

Stephen Cooper, Sports Marketing Manager for Stonegate Group, said: “I cannot wait for the EUROS to finally hit our screens this week. Bookings are already through the roof for England and Scotland, but we are showing every nations’ matches and can’t wait to put a show on for everyone.

“After an incredibly challenging year for so many, this tournament is giving us a reason to make up for lost time and our pubs are the perfect place to watch the matches. Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy a summer of sport and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our venues.”