JD Wetherspoon Appoints CBRE and Savills to Sell 7 More Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has confirmed the appointment of CBRE and Savills to sell 7 of its pubs which are in addition to the 32 pubs that were put on the market in September.

The new properties, which comprise a mix of 5 freehold and 2 leasehold units, are located in England and Scotland and are being considered for sale either individually, in small packages or as a portfolio. All of the properties will continue to remain open and trading as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.

Paul Breen, Director at Savills commented: “Despite the volatility in the current market interest in the properties which went onto the market in September has been encouraging with terms now agreed for several of the sites. We expect these additional properties to be equally appealing.”

Toby Hall, Senior Director at CBRE added: “These additional properties are all substantial, well located pubs which are fitted to a high standard. Most of the properties are coming to the market for the first time in many years which should give them a broad appeal to both local and national buyers”.

Full details of the properties are available at www.jdwdisposals.co.uk

The properties are as follows:

Coronet, Holloway*

Cross Keys, Peebles*

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton*

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham*

Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith

Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh*

Thomas Leaper, Derby

*Freehold