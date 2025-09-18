Jon Richardson To Revive Historic Community Pub In New Channel 4 Series

Share Post Share Email

Comedian Jon Richardson has teamed up with the Fadmoor community to rescue and restore The Plough, a village pub in North Yorkshire closed since 2011.

The Plough, which dates back to 1782, will be brought back to life under the ownership of Fadmoor Community Pub Limited. The project will be documented in a new Channel 4 observational series titled A Yorkshire Pub with Jon Richardson, produced by Full Fat TV.

Richardson has become a shareholder and says he is ready to put in the hard work with local volunteers. “Pubs are the beating heart of their communities. We’re, hopefully, going to have a great time bringing The Plough back to its former glory.” he said.

The community group has already made key progress behind the scenes: The Plough was listed as an Asset of Community Value, and last year the group won Community Ownership Fund support to enable the purchase of the building. Renovation is now underway.

Integral to this revival is Gerry McMahon, one of the founders of Fadmoor Community Pub Ltd. In early 2025, he was awarded PubAid’s UK Community Regular Hero Award at the Community Pub Hero Awards for his passion, leadership and years of work in saving The Plough.