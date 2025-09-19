Hospitality Chief Wins National Lifetime Achievement Award

Share Post Share Email

The leading light at a Lake District hotel group has received a lifetime award in recognition of his career achievements over the last 40 years.

Simon Berry, the executive chairman of English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, has won the national Family Business Lifetime Achievement accolade. He received the award at a gala event in London as part of the National Family Business Day celebrations.

Managing director of Cumbria Tourism Gill Haigh says:

“Simon has been the driving force behind the growth and success of English Lakes Hotels.”

“Whilst overseeing a host of developments and modernisation projects which have steered the hotel group into a new era for tourism, Simon has ensured that the company’s family values and ethos in terms of hospitality, customer service and workforce development and training have never wavered.”

“Simon has also always been a keen advocate for the Lake District’s heritage, environment and local communities. Working with the family, he has overseen the introduction of several significant renewable energy projects with clear sustainability goals and new approaches to regenerative tourism. He has served the local community, its economy and charitable initiatives in various roles throughout his career, working tirelessly to raise their profile and help them thrive and grow.”

Simon has served as a director for several other companies and organisations over the years including Cumbria Tourism, Best Western hotels, The Cumberland Building Society and Open Arms International. He was appointed as the High Sheriff for Cumbria for 2018-19.

He has also been a board member for Cumbria Vision and helped set up Nurture Lakeland to develop and foster relationships between environmental bodies and the tourism industry.

Simon Berry adds:

“Winning this lifetime achievement award from Family Business United is a real honour and a poignant reminder of how far we have come as a family running the hotel group together for over 70 years.

“In the 40 years I have worked for the company, we have seen a lot of change, especially with the speed of technological developments and innovation in the hospitality and tourism industry in the last few decades. One thing that remains constant is our collective values of respect, creativity and fun.”

Paul Andrews from Family Business United says:

“Simon is an outstanding individual with a pure passion and pride for the hospitality sector and the values he holds dear, creating a business that is truly special and successful. He has an unwavering desire to create special places for people to stay and spend time.”