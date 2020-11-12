Just A Few Days Left To Get Your Nomination In For CAMRA’s Pub Saving Award!

Friends of the Ye Olde Cross in Ryton, 2019 winners

There are just a few days left to nominate a community group for CAMRA’s prestigious Pub Saving Award, which recognises local campaigning efforts to save beloved pubs.

Nominations are now open to any group which, during the year ending 1 November 2020, has carried out campaigning activity that has directly led to the prevention of a pub from closing. The closing date for applications is Saturday 14 November.

Last year’s winner was the Friends of the Ye Olde Cross in Ryton, who registered the pub as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) and with the help of the Plunkett Foundation and the Power to Change ‘More than a Pub’ programme, developed a business plan and share offer to buy the pub as a community.

They established a Community Benefit Society which more than 300 locals invested in, raising £150,000 to purchase the pub. Further fundraising and a team of hardworking volunteers allowed them to completely transform the pub interior, and it re-opened in July 2019. The Ye Olde Cross runs community events, including a regular quiz and open mic night, yoga lessons, food pop-ups, business networking, a yarn group and book club.

Chair of the Pub Saving Award Paul Ainsworth says: “This awards aims to recognise and celebrate the people who have come together to save a pub that would have otherwise been demolished or converted to another use. We want to showcase great examples of pub-saving campaigns to encourage others to save their local – which is now more important than ever following an incredibly difficult year due to COVID-19.

“So many pubs’ futures are uncertain following the effects of the pandemic, and we want to celebrate everyone who has worked incredibly hard to keep their local open and thriving despite the challenges faced.”

To nominate a pub, simply fill in the form available at https://camra.org.uk/pubs-and-clubs/awards/pub-saving-award/