KALDEWEI Joins the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance) has welcomed KALDEWEI to their affiliate membership, as they become the latest member to join the network for responsible hospitality, alongside Choice Hotels, Whitbread, The Merrion and Rabmer Group.

As the first bath manufacturer in the world to use its climate-friendly steel enamel in its production, KALDEWEI work with the hospitality industry to bring the latest sustainable innovations to hotel bathrooms. The German company keep longevity and circularity, as well as water and energy saving, at their core, as they work progress climate neutrality in the hospitality sector. The use of enamelled steel means that their products are 100% recyclable, of which 35% is recycled steel.

The company registers and documents its materials and products through pioneering platform, Madaster, which provides a transparent insight into the embodied carbon and toxicity of materials, as well as how their resources can be reused, time and again.

As an affiliate member of the Alliance, KALDEWEI will work together with a network of over 60 hospitality and supply chain companies to leverage the collective power of the industry to make a lasting positive impact for people, planet and place. Only through this holistic approach, is it possible to accelerate towards a more sustainable and regenerative hospitality sector, that gives back more than it takes.

Roberto Martinez, CSO of KALDEWEI, said:

“At Kaldewei, we are proud to be partnering with Sustainability Hospitality Alliance, working together with members to expand a holistic approach to sustainability, sharing our expertise in innovative bathroom solutions within the built environment. Never before have the advantages of our steel enamel material been as present and convincing as they are today. As we see our climate changing before our eyes, there is no time to hesitate in eradicating plastics, acrylic and resins from bathroom fittings, which is why we are so passionate about using all natural, 100% recyclable and durable steel enamel bathtubs, shower surfaces and wash basins lead the way in sustainable bathing solutions. We look forward to uniting our expertise with that of the Alliance, showing that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand. We call this LUXSTAINABILITY®, which describes the heart and soul of our product portfolio.”

Glenn Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, said:

“In order to work towards Net Positive Hospitality, it is essential that we convene the value chain, maximising innovation across construction and supply chains, as well as operations. That’s why I’m delighted to welcome KALDEWEI to our affiliate membership. This is a pivotal time for the Alliance, as our affiliate and hotel membership continues to grow. I greatly look forward to working with KALDEWEI and am excited to see how their expertise will help shape the future of the Alliance and circularity across the hospitality sector”.