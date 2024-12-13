KE Hotels Expands UK Portfolio with Acquisition of Three Hampton by Hilton Hotels Under HMA

Share Post Share Email

KE Hotels has announced the expansion of its UK portfolio with the addition of three Hampton by Hilton hotels under new Hotel Management Agreements (HMA) as of October 2024. The properties now under KE Hotels’ management are Hampton by Hilton Newcastle, Hampton by Hilton Birmingham Broad Street, and Hampton by Hilton Sheffield.

This acquisition signifies KE Hotels’ commitment to growing its presence in the UK hospitality market and leveraging its expertise to optimise hotel performance and guest experiences.

This move marks KE Hotels’ first entry into the UK’s Hampton by Hilton market under an HMA. Under this agreement, KE Hotels will oversee operations in partnership with the hotels’ owners, ensuring high standards of service and profitability.

“We’re delighted to be taking on these three Hampton by Hilton hotels, operating alongside Hilton,” said Josh Watts, Chief Operating Officer of KE Hotels.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with talented general managers at each property and we’re thrilled to be supporting their delivery of exceptional guest experiences and delivering strong returns for the owners. This venture also represents an exciting new chapter as we continue to expand our footprint in the UK hospitality market.”

This latest acquisition underlines KE Hotels’ ongoing strategy to expand its influence within the UK market. Building on recent acquisitions such as Hotel Indigo Newcastle and Holiday Inn Luton Airport in 2023, KE Hotels now operates a diverse range of properties that cater to both business and leisure travellers. These additions to its portfolio reflect the company’s adaptability in managing properties across various market segments and partnering with major brands like Hilton.

“KE Hotels is proud to continue our expansion from hotel owner-operator to managing properties under HMAs, further solidifying our footprint in the UK market,” said Anil Khanna, Managing Director of KE Hotels. “The Hampton by Hilton properties are an ideal fit for our expanding portfolio, and we look forward to delivering outstanding results for these hotels and their owners.”