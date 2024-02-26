Keating Joins Brakspear As Marketing Manager

Share Tweet Share Email

Brakspear has appointed Chris Keating as marketing manager for its leased and tenanted pubs.

Keating joins with a wealth of pub sector experience gained during his 17 years working for Witney brewer Refresh and, following its acquisition, for Marston’s, where he was director of marketing for its beer brands before leaving in 2021. Since then, he has worked in the food service sector, holding senior marketing and innovation roles at Premier Foods and Compass Group.

In his new role, Keating will be supporting Brakspear’s 110-strong leased and tenanted estate, helping its business partners to run thriving pub businesses in their local communities across the south east.

He says: “It is a delight to be back in the world of pubs. My drinks career started when I took on a ‘filler’ role as a part-time tour guide at the Wychwood Brewery in Witney, and my first tour was for a group of Brakspear licensees, showing them the famous double drop fermentation system for Brakspear ales. Then, as a marketeer at Refresh and Marston’s, I was responsible for the Brakspear portfolio. So joining Brakspear feels like a homecoming!

“After a few years away, I’ve been struck by the ongoing challenges facing our industry. It’s harder than ever to run a profitable pub now, but after touring our estate, I’m confident that our resilient, talented business partners will fare better than others.

“Our most successful pubs are those where we have offered help and guidance for our business partners to build unique, special businesses that have strong ties with their local communities. Marketing is part of that and I’m looking forward to working with them to provide the tailored support that’s right for their pubs.”

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris to Brakspear. It’s hard to think of anyone with more relevant experience and we know from our long-standing relationship that he is passionate about both our pubs and our beers.

“We also know that Chris shares our values of nurturing our business partners as individuals, supporting them to develop their pub their way rather than imposing a ‘one size fits all’ approach. We’re confident that he will quickly make a positive difference across our business.”