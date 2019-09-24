Ken Hom and Lee Kum Kee Launch Scholarship for Future Leaders of international Hospitality Industry

The Oxford Cultural Collective and Lee Kum Kee have announced the forthcoming launch of the Ken Hom – Lee Kum Kee Scholarship, designed to recognise talented future leaders of the international food, drink and hospitality sectors.

The Scholarship reflects Ken Hom’s commitment to higher education, his belief that students should have a voice on important issues facing the hospitality industry and his dedication to promoting better understanding of Asia’s food culture. The scholarship is generously supported by Lee Kum Kee, the world’s leading producer of authentic Chinese condiments and sauces, which is devoted to building talent within Chinese food service in the EU.

Much of Ken’s career has been focused on education, in the broadest sense. He began his professional life in food by giving cooking lessons at home whilst he was a student in San Francisco. As the author of thirty eight books and presenter of five successful television series, he is the man who taught the British how to cook oriental food. On his reasons for establishing the scholarship, Ken commented: “I continue to see myself, first and foremost, as a teacher. This new initiative enables me to support the next generation of food, drink and hospitality professionals. I want to encourage them to adopt a truly international perspective, to be open to new ways of viewing the world and, of course, to engage with Asian nations.”

Maria Chong, Managing Director at Lee Kum Kee Europe comments, “here at Lee Kum Kee we are passionate advocates of inspiring talent in the industry and equipping chefs with the skills and product needed for success, so there is some great synergy working with Oxford Cultural Collective and Ken Hom on this initiative.”

The scholarship is open to students from any European nation who are undertaking higher education courses related to food and hospitality, or similar fields. Applicants will be invited to submit concise consultancy reports relating to challenges facing the international hospitality industry. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend a judging day, led by Ken Hom, at which the winners will be chosen.

The four winning students will be hosted by Lee Kum Kee on an immersive, cultural and business-focused educational trip to an Asian city accompanied by a dedicated host. They will receive behind the scene access to leading food businesses and will experience top Chinese hospitality. All expenses will be covered, including flights and hotel accommodation, and each student will receive £500 spending money.

The Ken Hom – Lee Kum Kee Scholarship will be launched on the evening of 30th September 2019 at China Exchange in the heart of London’s Chinatown. The event will include a panel discussion, entitled Asian Restaurants: Securing the skills for success, with Ken Hom; XueFeng Bai of the global restaurant chain Din Tai Fung; John Guthrie, Policy Advisor of UK Hospitality, the trade body that represensts the hospitality sector; and Donald Sloan of the Oxford Cultural Collective.

Tickets for the scholarship launch and panel discussion can be booked here.