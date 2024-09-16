Share Post Share Email

Laine Founder, Gavin George, to become Punch Pubs & Co Non-Executive Director

Gavin George, the Chief Executive Officer of Laine Pub Company, will step down from his day-to-day management role of the pub and brewing business he founded in 1997 with Peter Bennett.

He is set to transition into a new role as a Non-Executive Director within the wider Punch Pubs & Co. business, where he remains a shareholder.

The move means he will continue to work with Laine management on strategic issues and direction, whilst advising the wider Punch group on the development of propositions that reflect the evolving needs and desires of the pub-going consumer.

George said: “I have had the most amazing 27 years, leading a wonderfully progressive business with incredible pubs, teams and customers. I’m grateful to everyone who has played a part in Laine’s success and for supporting me through the good times and the challenging.

“I’d particularly like to thank all the managers and staff of the myriad pubs, clubs, bars and breweries we have operated over the years, for their creativity, energy and resilience, more recently in the face of significant challenges such as a pandemic, wars and economic turmoil. I’d also like to pay tribute to the people of Brighton & Hove – the city of Laine’s birth – whose constancy from day one, and unique outlook on the world have been the inspiration and facilitator for much of what Laine has achieved.

“I leave the leadership of the business in the hands of a very capable management team but am pleased to be continuing to provide support and guidance to both them and the wilder Punch group, whilst also being able to focus on other opportunities in an exciting sector that never ceases to amaze me with its creativity, energy and resilience.”