Las Iguanas To Open Its First Southampton Venue

Las Iguanas is bringing the spirit of Latin America to Southampton, with its first restaurant in the city set to open in time for pre-Christmas celebrations, in the Westquay shopping centre.

The new 180-cover restaurant and bar will feature Las Iguanas’ signature tropical green plant walls, and flashes of neon signage, and will be awash with lots of sky blue and soft sandy yellows, evocative of Brazilian beaches. Celebrating the authentic flavours of Latin America, guests will be able to sample an array of favourites, including the famous Las Iguanas Bottomless Brunch – bookable seven days a week – and 2for1 cocktails all day every day.

The menu features something for everyone, with a great selection of fresh Mexican, Brazilian and Latin American food to choose from, including stacked-up Fajitas sizzling in Las Iguanas’ top secret spice mix, the Copacabana Burger – a buttermilk-marinated spicy chicken breast with Emmental and pink pickled onions, held together in a toasted brioche bun; and the North Brazilian classic, Xinxim – chicken and crayfish in a creamy lime and peanut sauce with spring onion rice, shredded greens, coconut farofa and sweet plantain.

The Westquay restaurant will be Las Iguanas 45th site. Las Iguanas is part of The Big Table Group, which also operates Bella Italia and Café Rouge, with over 150 restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Matt Ainger, Property Director at Big Table Group, said: “There’s huge demand for Las Iguanas and we’re on the lookout for locations in major towns and city centres as we look to continue growing the brand. We’ve been looking for the right site in Southampton for some time, and we’re delighted to secure this prime location at Westquay.”

Matthew Stansbury, Operations Director at Las Iguanas, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our iconic flavours of Latin America to Southampton. Whether it’s dining out with family, popping by for cocktails with workmates, or big groups of friends indulging in our Bottomless Brunch, we look forward to welcoming a new wave of customers in the city soon.”