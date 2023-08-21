Le Gavroche Closes Upper Brook Street Site After More Than 55 Years

Share Tweet Share Email

Michel Roux outside Le Gavroche – credit Amit and Naroop

Michel Roux has announced the closure of Le Gavroche at the Upper Brook Street site where the restaurant has operated for over 55 years. The restaurant will close in January 2024.

Originally opened in 1967 by Michel’s father Albert and uncle Michel, Le Gavroche was the first restaurant in the UK to gain one, two and three Michelin stars (it currently holds two) it has become known as “the last bastion in London of classically rich French haute cuisine” and a London institution, internationally recognised for its culinary excellence and unparalleled attention to detail.

Headed by Michel Roux Jr since 1991, Michel says that he is looking for a better work/life balance without the daily demands of a busy Michelin-starred restaurant and that the upcoming end of his current lease gave him the opportunity to assess and consider his future. “The pressure to be able to deliver the high quality that everyone expects is wearing when it’s every day, and every plate.

“The closure of Le Gavroche at this site is about turning the page and moving forward so I can focus on my family as well our other businesses.”

Michel will continue to head up the F & B operations at The Langham, London; working with the ICMI Hotel Group operating the Roux restaurants in Scotland; consulting for Compass Group and catering at major sporting events with them including the Wimbledon Championships.

“I’ve also recently announced a collaboration with Cunard at Sea, and of course I will continue to create my cookbooks and TV series.”

Michel’s daughter Emily and son-in-law Diego Ferrari will continue to operate their successful Notting Hill restaurant Caractère, and Michel will cook there from time to time for special events.

Le Gavroche brand and the limited company will be retained by the family and will be used for special events and pop ups, private and public, in different locations, potentially around the world. “I am pleased to have made this decision and excited to take Le Gavroche on the road, to be a master of Le Gavroche rather than it being my master,” says Michel.