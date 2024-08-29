Leaked Government Plans to Extend Smoking Ban

Share Tweet Share Email

Smoking could be banned in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants and outside stadiums, according to “leaked” reports.

The measures are presently being considered by ministers according to an article in the Sun Newspaper and are being proposed as part of a toughened-up version of the last government’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which would prohibit the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after January 2009.

That Bill was introduced in Parliament but fell once the general election was called.

The King’s Speech at the state opening of Parliament last month promised to reintroduce the legislation to increase progressively the age at which people can buy cigarettes.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:

“Following the Government leak yesterday which revealed plans to extend the smoking ban to outdoor areas such as beer gardens, spaces outside nightclubs, restaurant terraces and Shisha bars have understandably caused concern across the sector. Although smoking rates have seen a significant decline, many have switched to vaping—a trend that, according to these leaks, may also fall under new regulatory scrutiny.”

“This raises the critical question: Are we on the brink of becoming a nanny state? What is next? While these measures may rightly be driven by public health considerations, they risk dividing opinion and imposing yet another regulatory burden on businesses already facing considerable challenges. At a time when our industry desperately needs the freedom to trade, the last thing we need is further barriers.”

“Although many will not be personally affected by these potential changes, it’s important to recognise that 6.4 million people in the UK still smoke, many of whom enjoy doing so in social settings like beer gardens. These leaked regulations could significantly impact their lifestyle choices and the businesses that serve them.”

“As we consider the implications of these potential restrictions, we must question whether such an approach is truly in the public interest, or whether it risks over-regulation at the cost of personal freedom and business viability.”

Responding, Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“A ban on smoking in outdoor spaces comes with the prospect of serious economic harm to hospitality venues. You only have to look back to the significant pub closures we saw after the indoor smoking ban to see the potential impact it could have.”

“This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces and continue to face financial challenges.”

“The government must embark on a full and detailed conversation with affected parties on the impact of such a ban before any legislation is laid. It must also assess whether such a ban would achieve its aims of meaningfully reducing smoking or simply relocate smoking elsewhere, such as in the home.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said it did not comment on leaks but was considering a range of measures to “finally make Britain smoke-free”.

A spokesperson said:

“We do not comment on leaks. Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS, and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking.

“We’re considering a range of measures to finally make Britain smoke-free.”