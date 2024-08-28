Punch Pubs & Co Joins Forces With Biffa To Clear Cannock Chase’s Woodlands

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co have participated in a woodland clean at Cannock Chase as part of a joint effort to protect its natural beauty, in partnership with Biffa, the UK leader in sustainable waste management, and Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Following the success of the businesses’ beach tidy-up in April, Punch Pubs undertook their woodland clean, where members of the community, Local MP Josh Newbury, Punch people and partners ventured into The Chase’s vast woodland.

The event, which took place on Tuesday (20th August), supports Punch’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, titled the Punch Promise. This activity is a fundamental part of their Doing Well, By Doing Good programme, which underpins everything the business sets its heart on.

Punch Pubs’ Strategic Corporate Affairs & ESG Lead, Jon Dale, who helped organise the clean, said:

“I’m incredibly proud of the team of volunteers and community members, who have shown up today to demonstrate their commitment to driving change and protecting an area of natural beauty for future generations.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who not only took part but who also worked hard to make this event happen. At Punch, ESG has become an increasing area of focus, and this is a fantastic example of our industry joining forces with communities to protect our three Ps: People, the Planet, and Pubs.”

Liam Woods, Corporate Account Manager at Biffa, said:

“Looking after the environment is a key part of what we do, whether that’s helping homes and businesses recycle more, creating renewable energy from waste or growing our fleet of net zero vehicles.

“We also love to get involved in community clean-up projects like this. Litter not only looks unsightly, but it’s also a threat to wildlife and prevents perfectly good materials like plastic and glass from being recycled.

“Earlier this year we worked alongside Punch on a beach clean-up in Cornwall, so we were delighted to roll up our sleeves once more and help preserve the natural beauty of Cannock Chase for everyone to enjoy.”

In their joint attempt to protect the Chase’s natural beauty, the 100 volunteers collected 73kg of waste, which has since been placed into Biffa’s respected commodity markets.

After the woodland clean, participants gathered at The Hen House pub in Cannock, run by Management Partner, and current Punch Pubs Sustainability Champion, Mike Lenthall.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“I would like to thank all the volunteers from Punch Pubs & Co, Biffa and Molson Coors for helping to tidy up our stunning woodland in Cannock Chase.

“We have seen a marked increase in visitors during and after the pandemic as residents rediscovered the natural beauty on their doorsteps. Therefore, it is just as important as ever for us to look after Staffordshire’s countryside so we can continue to enjoy it for many years to come.